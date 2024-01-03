The Security Service of Ukraine found four residents of Kyiv who filmed the “arrivals” on January 2

The Security Service of Ukraine found four residents of Kyiv who filmed the rocket attack on the capital on January 2 and posted videos of the "arrivals" on social networks such as Tik-Tok.

According to the press service of the SBU, educational conversations were held with the "bloggers", and their phones were checked. The special service reminds that such publications are considered to be correcting the fire, which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

The videos shot by these four were quickly picked up by the Russian public, military personnel and information resources of the special services of the Russian Federation. This could help the Russian Federation to adjust the strikes and prepare the next ones.