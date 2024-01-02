The number of injured of the Russian missile attack on Ukraine increased to 130, five people died

Russia attacked Ukraine on January 2, firing 99 missiles and 35 drones. As a result, 130 people were injured, five more died.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Kuleba.

More than 250 civilian objects were damaged after Russian shelling. Operational headquarters help residents of damaged buildings, and commissions in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions record the destruction.

Kharkiv region

In the region, they continue to eliminate the consequences of shelling, in particular, they are working on restoring heating in houses. The plan is to finish the work by morning. In Kharkiv, 55 high-rise buildings were damaged, two thousand windows in apartments, and about 700 in public places were broken. Eight thousand square meters of wooden slabs were sent to Kharkiv from the Zhytomyr and Poltava regions.

Kyiv region

Eleven apartment buildings and 16 private houses were damaged there. The windows have already been boarded up with plywood, and in the coming weeks, the regional and local authorities will replace the broken doors and glass. Electricity was restored to all subscribers.

Kyiv

Electricity supply was fully restored in the capital. Currently, work is underway to restore heating in 67 houses of the Solomyansky district. Communal workers clean the surrounding areas.