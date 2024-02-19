Ukraine has developed a remote transporter for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield

Participants of the Brave1 platform have developed a remote-controlled transporter to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. It was called FoxTac.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The FoxTac development has an all-wheel drive system that allows you to drive on both wheels and tracks. The transporter is protected from dirt and easily moves on difficult off-road. The control distance is up to 700 meters, and the range is up to 10 km. This means that the operator will remain safe and be able to save the injured person.

FoxTac has successfully passed preliminary tests, the codification procedure is still ongoing, after which the development will be able to be supplied to the army.

