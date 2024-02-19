Men who tortured a 16-year-old boy during the occupation were identified in the Kharkiv region

The prosecutorʼs office identified three men who tortured a 16-year-old boy during the occupation in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to law enforcement officers, on August 15, 2022, a 16-year-old boy was returning home in one of the settlements of the Kupyansk district. At that time, a car approached him, from which three armed men in military uniform got out.

They forcibly dragged the boy into a car and took him to the torture chamber, where he was held for 16 days. During this period, the boy was forced to squat, push up from the floor. He was constantly beaten, almost not fed, he was given technical water instead of drinking, and was also forced to dismantle rubble from the shelling of the Russian Federation.

The men wanted to get information about pro-Ukrainian citizens and participants of ATO/OOS [anti-terrorist operation] in the Kupyansk district. During the occupation, one of the men became the so-called "deputy head of the criminal investigation department of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Temporary Civil Administration of the Kharkiv region", and the other received the pseudo-position "and. at. assistant district police inspector of the department of police district inspectors".