Ombudsman Lubinets: In liberated Kherson was found a cell, where the Russian occupiers kept and tortured children

In liberated Kherson was found a cell, where the Russian occupiers kept and tortured children. This is the first such case.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets informed about this during a briefing on December 14.

"For the first time, we recorded the torture of children. In Kherson, we found 10 torture chambers, 4 in the city itself. In one of them there was a separate room — a cell where children were kept. Itʼs the same damp room, the only thing is that they threw three thin carpets and called it improved conditions," Lubinets noted.

For example, a 14-year-old boy was taken away for taking pictures of broken Russian equipment.

According to Lubinets, the children were given water every other day, almost no food, and were also psychologically pressured: they were told that their parents had abandoned them, that they would never return.