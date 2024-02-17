The wreckage of a drone was found again in Moldova

In Moldova, for the second time in six days, the wreckage of the Shahed drone was found near the border with Ukraine — these drones are used by Russia for attacks on the south of Ukraine. The wreckage fell near the village of Etulia in the Vulkanesh district.

This was reported by the Border Police of Moldova.

Fragments of the drone were found in a field about 2 km from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border and about 5 km from Etulia. The wreckage was checked by specialists — it does not pose a threat to people.

Earlier this week, on February 11, the wreckage of the Shahed drone was found in the same area. At the time, the police claimed that the wreckage found was the wreckage of one of the drones shot down by Ukrainian air defense on the night of February 10.