In Moldova, the wreckage of a drone was discovered after the Russian attack on the south of Ukraine

The border police of Moldova found the wreckage of the Shahed drone near the town of Etulia, Vulkanest district. Russia uses these drones to attack southern Ukraine.

The area where the wreckage of the drone was found was cordoned off. According to the conclusion of the border guards, the wreckage does not pose any risks or dangers.

On the night of February 9-10 , Russia attacked the Izmail district of Odesa near the border with Moldova with drones. Moldovan border guards are considering the possibility that the found wreckage of the drone is one of the drones shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said that this incident is another reminder that Russian aggression is a threat to the entire continent.

"This is another serious reminder of the grim reality. Russian aggression is a threat to the entire continent. Support to Ukraine should continue," Maya Sandu emphasized.