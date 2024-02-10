Defense forces shot down 23 attack drones during the night

On the night of February 10, the Russian invaders struck Ukraine with 31 Shahed-136/131 drones. This was reported in the morning by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the PS, the Russians launched attack drones from three locations — from Balaklava and from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"As a result of combat work, 23 Shahed were destroyed within the Odesa and Kharkiv regions," the Air Force said.

Units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine, and radio-electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.