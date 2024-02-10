Defense forces shot down 23 attack drones during the night

On the night of February 10, the Russian invaders struck Ukraine with 31 Shahed-136/131 drones. This was reported in the morning by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to the PS, the Russians launched attack drones from three locations — from Balaklava and from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
"As a result of combat work, 23 Shahed were destroyed within the Odesa and Kharkiv regions," the Air Force said.
Units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine, and radio-electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.
- At night in Kharkiv, Russians targeted a gas station, as a result of which fuel was spilled and private residential buildings caught fire. It is known about seven dead, including three children: 7, 4 years old and a baby about 6 months old. Odesa was also attacked by drones: a 44-year-old man was injured there. He suffered a shrapnel wound in his forearm and is being treated in hospital.