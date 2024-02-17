Bloomberg: Great Britain and allies plan to transfer new drones with AI support to Ukraine

The UK is working with allies, including the US, to provide Ukraine with thousands of new AI-enabled drones. They can be delivered in the coming months, but the deadline is uncertain.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.
Western military developers say that these drones can help the Ukrainians destroy some Russian positions. Groups of drones will target Russian positions, and a human operator will not need to monitor each one individually.
- Now Ukraine is trying to simplify the production of drones in the country and procurement from abroad. In this she is helped, in particular, by the members of the Coalition of Drones.
- A group of NATO member states plans to transfer one million drones to Ukraine within the framework of the Drone Coalition. The main task of the coalition is to help Ukraine scale up the production of drones and means of radio-electronic warfare for the needs of war.