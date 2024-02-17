Ukraine still receives weapons and ammunition from the US thanks to previous agreements

The US continues to send some military aid to Ukraine, despite the lack of additional funding from Congress. This is due to the agreements that were concluded earlier. The Pentagon told the Ukrainian service "Voice of America" that it is about artillery shells, missiles for the HIMARS salvo fire systems, air defense equipment and a number of other military equipment.

However, in order to provide new aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon needs additional funding from Congress.

The last package of weapons for Ukraine was announced on December 27 last year. However, the US Department of Defense can fulfill some of its previous commitments to Kyiv thanks to already existing contracts under the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) program, for which funding was allocated even earlier.

Unlike the Presidential Authorization Program (PDA), which allows the United States to quickly supply weapons to Ukraine directly from its own warehouses, USAI involves ordering equipment from manufacturers. This program was used to support the Armed Forces in the long term. However, currently all funding for it has been exhausted, there are no funds left for new purchases in the Pentagon until they are approved by Congress.

Defense Department spokesman Jeff Jurgensen says each USAI contract has a specific performance period, production and delivery dates.

This week , the US Senate approved a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but the bill may still face difficulties in the US House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a majority.