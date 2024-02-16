The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the Polesʼ protests. They called on the Polish government to act

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland.

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, called them unacceptable and called on the Polish authorities to prevent illegal actions against Ukrainian cargoes and respond appropriately to rhetoric that harms bilateral relations.

Among the latest examples of such anti-Ukrainian actions, the spokesman singled out "particularly radical" manifestations — the spoiling of Ukrainian grain at the border and yesterdayʼs demonstration of farmers in Wroclaw with anti-Ukrainian slogans.

"These actions, in addition to blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border, not only cause numerous losses to the Ukrainian economy, which is already suffering from Russian aggression, but also violate the principles of Ukrainian-Polish solidarity. Ukrainians pay with their lives for Polish and other European cities to live in peace. This should not be forgotten or taken for granted," Nikolenko stressed.

Any attempts to weaken Ukraineʼs economy with radical or anti-market measures will only undermine the ability to deter Russian aggression, as well as create additional threats to Polandʼs security and well-being, the spokesman said.