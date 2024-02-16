The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the Polesʼ protests. They called on the Polish government to act

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland.
Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, called them unacceptable and called on the Polish authorities to prevent illegal actions against Ukrainian cargoes and respond appropriately to rhetoric that harms bilateral relations.
Among the latest examples of such anti-Ukrainian actions, the spokesman singled out "particularly radical" manifestations — the spoiling of Ukrainian grain at the border and yesterdayʼs demonstration of farmers in Wroclaw with anti-Ukrainian slogans.
"These actions, in addition to blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border, not only cause numerous losses to the Ukrainian economy, which is already suffering from Russian aggression, but also violate the principles of Ukrainian-Polish solidarity. Ukrainians pay with their lives for Polish and other European cities to live in peace. This should not be forgotten or taken for granted," Nikolenko stressed.
Any attempts to weaken Ukraineʼs economy with radical or anti-market measures will only undermine the ability to deter Russian aggression, as well as create additional threats to Polandʼs security and well-being, the spokesman said.
- Since February, Polish farmers again began to block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine and plan to strike until March 10. They disagree, in particular, with the intention of the European Commission to extend the duty-free regime for exports from Ukraine until the middle of 2025. In addition, the strikers complain about the flow of cheap Ukrainian products, demand the return of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers and subsidies.
- On February 11, Polish farmers stopped three Ukrainian trucks and dumped grain on the road. The incident happened on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk, where farmers are protesting. Because of this, the Polish Prosecutorʼs Office initiated a case — proceedings were opened for destruction of property and violation of customs security. Perpetrators face up to five years in prison. Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski apologized on behalf of Polish farmers for the "act of desperation" and at the same time expressed his understanding for the Poles, who are in an "extremely difficult situation."
- On February 15, farmers staged another protest in Wroclaw, Poland. Some participants lit fireworks, the sounds of firecrackers could be heard. The building of the representative office of the European Commission was pelted with eggs.
- On the same day, in response to the actions of the Poles , Ukrainian transporters started a protest action near the international checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk".