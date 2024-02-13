The Polish Prosecutorʼs Office initiated the case due to the incident with scattered grain at the border

In Poland, the Chelm District Prosecutorʼs Office launched an investigation into the fact that Poles scattered grain from Ukrainian trucks before moving to Dorohusk.

This is written by the Polish publication Farmer.

Proceedings were opened for destruction of property and violation of customs security. Perpetrators face up to five years in prison.

The incident took place on February 11 on the Polish state road No. 12, which leads to the “Dorohusk-Yagodin” border checkpoint near the farmersʼ protest site. Previously, the police established that the participants of the action broke the customs seals from three Ukrainian trucks, due to which the grain spilled out. Estimates show that about a ton of grain spilled from each truck.

Currently in the case, investigators are interviewing witnesses, documenting the events, examining the scene and the trucks themselves.