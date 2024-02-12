The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland turned to the police because of the incident with scattered grain at the border

Ukraine demands to find and bring to justice all those who spilled grain from sealed trucks transiting through Poland to Lithuania.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych.

According to him, the Embassy and Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin immediately appealed to the Polish police with a demand to open a case on the fact of this shameful crime. Ukrainian diplomats are in direct contact with the drivers of these trucks.

"Such methods of protesters should not be tolerated in a European civilized country, not to mention the moral side of this provocation. Therefore, we demand that the culprits be found and brought to justice," he noted.

Zvarych emphasized that the Polish authorities "should react decisively in the legal field to this shameful and offensive crime for Ukrainians and the majority of Poles and not allow similar barbaric actions in the future."