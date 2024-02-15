Ukrainian carriers started a promotion at the “Yagodin” point. This is a response to the Polish blockade

Ukrainian transporters started a protest near the international checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorohusk". They stated that this was a response to the blockade of the checkpoint by Polish transporters and farmers.

This is reported by Radio Svoboda and Novyny Volyni.

The transporters, who placed more than 10 trucks near the checkpoint, said that they do not intend to block traffic at the checkpoint, because their main slogan is: "Free movement is a victory for both sides." However, they promise to create difficulties for Polish drivers who will enter Ukraine.

Vitaliy Kotsenko, a representative of the carriers, said that Ukrainian drivers will completely mirror the actions of the Poles — detaining trucks to check documents and goods.

The action of carriers will last a month.