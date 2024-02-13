Polish farmers announced a complete blockade of all crossings with Ukraine

On February 20, Polish farmers will block not only border crossings, but also communication hubs and entrances to transshipment railway stations and sea ports on the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by the independent trade union of farmers "Solidarity", reports RMF 24.

The blockade will take place as part of the general strike announced by the Solidarity trade union — farmers plan to block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine until March 10. Farmers say they are protesting against the "uncontrolled flow of goods from Ukraine to Poland" due to the decision of the European Union. According to them, the lack of regulation calls into question the profitability of agricultural production, processing and other industries related to agriculture.

"Thatʼs why on February 20, as part of the 30-day general farmersʼ strike, the protest will focus on a complete blockade of all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine and on-site protests," the union said in a statement.

Protesters call on the public to support their action. They justify their actions by "protecting Polandʼs food security."

What is known about the new strikes

Polish and Hungarian farmers do not agree with the intention of the European Commission to extend the duty-free regime for exports from Ukraine until the middle of 2025. The regime is not as liberal as in the past two years and takes into account the peculiarities of EU farmers.

Since February, Polish farmers again began to block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

On February 11, Polish farmers stopped three Ukrainian trucks and dumped grain on the road. The incident happened on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk, where farmers are protesting. Because of this, the Polish Prosecutorʼs Office initiated a case — proceedings were opened for destruction of property and violation of customs security. Perpetrators face up to five years in prison.

Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski, on behalf of Polish farmers , asked for forgiveness for the "act of desperation" and at the same time — understanding for the Poles, who are in an "extremely difficult situation".

On February 13 , the European Commission adopted a regulation that partially exempts European farmers from the set-aside rules they protested against.