Anti-aircraft missiles, self-propelled guns and ammunition. Germany is preparing a new €1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed that his country is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the total amount of €1.1 billion.

He said this at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky after the signing of the security agreement between the countries.

It will include missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, two Skynex anti-aircraft systems, 36 self-propelled howitzers (18 tracked Panzerhaubitze 2000 and 18 wheeled RCH 155), 120 thousand shells for artillery.

On January 16, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement. It fixes German support for Ukraine at the level of more than €7 billion for 2024. This applies, in particular, to weapons for which specific contracts already exist.

The agreement also includes clauses on sanctions against the Russian Federation, the tribunal and frozen assets. The agreement also provides for a mechanism for emergency consultations in the event of a future Russian attack on Ukraine.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.

