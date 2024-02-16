Polish farmers began a blockade of the sixth checkpoint "Korczowa-Krakovets". They create obstacles for trucks.

This was reported by the State Border Service (SBSU).

Due to the Polish blockade, traffic may be complicated both when leaving Poland and when entering at this checkpoint. About 1 730 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine on the territory of Poland.

At the same time, Polish farmers said that they do not plan to obstruct the movement of buses and cars.

According to the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko, due to the protest of Polish farmers at the border, there is probably a delay in the passage of humanitarian aid. After analyzing the traffic of the trucks, the SBSU had doubts that the Poles were letting the necessary or possible amount of humanitarian aid go to Ukraine from all directions.