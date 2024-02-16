Polish farmers began a blockade of the sixth checkpoint "Korczowa-Krakovets". They create obstacles for trucks.
This was reported by the State Border Service (SBSU).
Due to the Polish blockade, traffic may be complicated both when leaving Poland and when entering at this checkpoint. About 1 730 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine on the territory of Poland.
At the same time, Polish farmers said that they do not plan to obstruct the movement of buses and cars.
According to the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko, due to the protest of Polish farmers at the border, there is probably a delay in the passage of humanitarian aid. After analyzing the traffic of the trucks, the SBSU had doubts that the Poles were letting the necessary or possible amount of humanitarian aid go to Ukraine from all directions.
- Polish farmers and transporters have been blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine since the end of last year. They demand subsidies, stop the export of cheap Ukrainian products, and return the system of permits for Ukrainian carriers. The Polish government also wanted to advance the last point, that is, to abolish the transport visa-free regime.
- In Poland, on February 9, farmers began a major strike until March. On February 20, they announced the blockade of all checkpoints with Ukraine.
- In response to the actions of the Poles, Ukrainian carriers started a protest action near the international checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorohusk".