General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 210 invaders and 23 tanks over the past day

95 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army during the past 24 hours. During this time, Russia lost 1 210 occupiers, 23 tanks, 39 armored fighting vehicles and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Maryinka, Novopavlivka and Kherson directions.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders restrain the occupiers who are trying to surround Avdiivka. During the day, the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks in Avdiivka, Lastochkino areas and five more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. Units are being strengthened in this direction, troops are maneuvering in threatening directions.

During the day, the occupiers launched 34 missile and 85 air strikes, carried out 114 attacks from multiple rocket systems.