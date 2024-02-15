Germany promises Ukraine additional military aid of €100 million.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The announced plans were declared by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a “Ramstein” meeting held on February 14. Assistance will be provided in the short term. These are armored vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection (MRAP), ammunition for arming drones, 77 trucks, medical equipment, sets of spare parts for various weapons systems.

The minister emphasized that Germany supplies Ukraine with weapons and military aid almost every day. Just in the last few days, missiles for the IRIS-T SLS air defense system, shells for 155 mm artillery, six demining vehicles, a bridge-layer and an engineering vehicle (both vehicles based on the Leopard 1 tank), as well as reconnaissance drones, were transferred.