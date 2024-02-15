Germany promises Ukraine additional military aid of €100 million.
This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The announced plans were declared by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a “Ramstein” meeting held on February 14. Assistance will be provided in the short term. These are armored vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection (MRAP), ammunition for arming drones, 77 trucks, medical equipment, sets of spare parts for various weapons systems.
The minister emphasized that Germany supplies Ukraine with weapons and military aid almost every day. Just in the last few days, missiles for the IRIS-T SLS air defense system, shells for 155 mm artillery, six demining vehicles, a bridge-layer and an engineering vehicle (both vehicles based on the Leopard 1 tank), as well as reconnaissance drones, were transferred.
- Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II anti-aircraft missiles, Marder BMPs and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.
- On January 31, Germany announced a package to Ukraine, which included 4 Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, a Biber bridge paver with spare parts, 3 Wisent 1 armored engineering vehicles on a tank chassis, 24 armored personnel carriers, missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, more than a thousand 155 mm artillery shells and other
- Six Sea King Mk41 multipurpose helicopters are being prepared for the future transfer.