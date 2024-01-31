All-terrain vehicles, engineering equipment and missiles. Germany announced another package of military aid to Ukraine

The German government announced another package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The list includes four Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, a Biber bridge-layer with spare parts, three Wisent 1 armored engineering vehicles on a tank chassis, 24 armored personnel carriers, missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, more than a thousand 155 mm artillery shells, a sea mine clearance system, a Satcom video surveillance system (a total of two such units were provided), four cars for the border service and 194,000 individual food rations.

Six Sea King Mk41 multipurpose helicopters are being prepared for the future transfer.