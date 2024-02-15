The Armed Forces of Ukraine: Evacuation from Avdiivka and supplies to the city are complicated

Evacuation from Avdiivka (Donetsk region) and supplies to the city are complicated, the troops are using a spare logistical artery.
The spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhovyi told about this on the air of the telethon.
"As for Avdiivka, where the front line is very dynamic and our units are maneuvering to sometimes withdraw to more advantageous positions, sometimes to repel positions, the key message in this regard is that supplies to Avdiivka and evacuation from the city are complicated, but a spare logistical artery is involved, which prepared ahead of time," he noted.
The Russians are trying to pass to the west of the Avdiivka coke plant, but they meet decent resistance there. In general, they manage to advance due to the superiority in personnel, as well as in the number of artillery shells. In addition, enemy aviation is constantly operating.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 34 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area over the past day. Russian troops "do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka", and the Ukrainian military "maintains the defense, inflicting significant losses on them", the summary says.
- On February 15, the 3rd Armored Brigade reported that it was urgently transferred to the Avdiivka district to reinforce the troops. The situation in the city is extremely critical. Separate battalions of the brigade conducted a raid in the enemy-occupied areas of Avdiivka. The forces of the Russians in their sector are approximately 7 brigades. The enemy conducts an active rotation of his troops and transfers new forces to the city. The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade is forced to fight at 360 degrees against new brigades that the enemy is setting up.
- On February 14, OSINT groups reported that the Russians were advancing in the north and south of Avdiivka. Their task is to push the defense as far as possible. The enemy constantly fires rockets and anti-tank missiles.