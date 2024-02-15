The Armed Forces of Ukraine: Evacuation from Avdiivka and supplies to the city are complicated

Evacuation from Avdiivka (Donetsk region) and supplies to the city are complicated, the troops are using a spare logistical artery.

The spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhovyi told about this on the air of the telethon.

"As for Avdiivka, where the front line is very dynamic and our units are maneuvering to sometimes withdraw to more advantageous positions, sometimes to repel positions, the key message in this regard is that supplies to Avdiivka and evacuation from the city are complicated, but a spare logistical artery is involved, which prepared ahead of time," he noted.

The Russians are trying to pass to the west of the Avdiivka coke plant, but they meet decent resistance there. In general, they manage to advance due to the superiority in personnel, as well as in the number of artillery shells. In addition, enemy aviation is constantly operating.