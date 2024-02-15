The Ministry of Justice will propose “more radical” steps regarding the mobilization of convicts

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine will propose more "radical" steps regarding the mobilization of convicts and is working on the issue of the mobilization of prisoners.

This was reported by the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the fact that someone has committed a crime, served a sentence, which is not necessarily imprisonment, and is currently at large or has always been there, is not a reason "not to protect the Motherland."

Denys Malyuska added that it is about tens of thousands of convicted people and that he does not understand why everyone else has to fight, but former criminals do not.

"In any case, the decision to mobilize or not to mobilize a citizen with a criminal record should not be made by such a citizen, but by our bodies of the TRC [territorial recruit center], which deal with the recruitment of the army. This is our position, and we will ask the deputies to support it," the minister said.

The department is also working on the issue of prisoner mobilization with a slightly different approach: TRCs must decide for themselves which prisoners they need and who they donʼt.