Air defense forces shot down 13 out of 26 missiles

From the night until the morning of February 15, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types. Air defenses of the Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 13 of the 26 missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force of the Ukrainian army writes about this.

The Russians launched:

12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (Engels);

six "Iskander-M"/ KN-23 ballistic missiles (Voronezh region of Russia);

two "Kalibr" cruise missiles (Novorossiysk, Russian Federation);

four Kh-59 guided air missiles (occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, Kursk region of Russia);

two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod region of Russia).

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defense shot down:

eight Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

one "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missile;

two Kalibr cruise missiles;

two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України