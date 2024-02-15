Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles. There are hits in several areas

From the morning of February 15, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles. Another mass attack took place, before which the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced an air raid alarm due to the threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers. There was also activity of tactical aviation in the north-eastern direction. Missiles flew over the entire territory of the country with course changes and maneuvering.

The sounds of explosions were heard in Lviv. The mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi reported on the hit. Preliminary, the windows of several houses on Naukova Street were shattered by the blast wave. Later, Sadovy clarified that an infrastructure object had been hit, and more than ten rockets had flown into the area.

Consequences of the attack on Lviv.

Residents of Zaporizhzhia also heard explosions. As the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote, there is a hit on the object of the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. One person is injured. Four people were injured in the city due to the Russian attack. Damaged houses, educational institution, shop premises.

Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv. Explosions were heard, as the mayor Vitaliy Klitschko noted. Missiles entered the city from different directions. And all of them, as the Kyiv City Military Administration added, were destroyed. There were no casualties in the capital.

In the Poltava region, there is a hit after the attack, as the head of the Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin informed. The occupiers targeted a warehouse in the Myrhorod area. A fire started on an area of 100 square meters. People were not injured.

The morning in the Dnipropetrovsk region also began with explosions. Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure facilities. Air defense was working, as informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration added that there is damage to civilian objects in the region.