The occupiers shelled Selidove in Donetsk region. Three people were killed

On the night of February 14, the Russian occupiers massively shelled the town of Selidove in Donetsk region with missiles. Three people died there and 12 were injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Around midnight, the Russians hit a five-story residential building. One entrance was destroyed. As a result, five people were injured, including three children aged 7, 12 and 16. Victims with mine-explosive injuries, spinal fractures, bruises and shrapnel injuries were hospitalized.

At one oʼclock in the morning, the Russian army shelled the medical facility. A 38-year-old woman who was in the hospital during pregnancy and a 36-year-old mother with a 9-year-old son died there. Six more patients were injured, the oldest of whom is 76 years old, and the youngest is six months old.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Other apartment buildings and cars were also damaged in the city. Law enforcement officers are working on the spot. They started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).