The Russians shelled Selidove seven times. One person was killed and seven were wounded

At night, the Russians shelled the town of Selidove in Donetsk region seven times. One person was killed, seven were wounded, including a child.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The occupiers damaged 7 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, 3 educational institutions and an administrative building.

"These are only preliminary known consequences. We are establishing the exact extent of the damage," the official added.

The regional prosecutorʼs office specified that a 6-year-old child was among the injured. The kid, as well as five women aged 18 to 88 and a 51-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries and bruises. In addition, the child was diagnosed with a cut wound on the head.