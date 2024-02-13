General Staff: Russia lost 1 090 occupiers and 27 armored vehicles over the past day

84 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. The latter lost 1 090 occupants, 8 tanks, 27 armored fighting vehicles and other equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novopavlivka and Kherson directions.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment. Air defense forces destroyed seven reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of missile forces struck seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, artillery and anti-aircraft defense of the occupiers.

In just one day, the Russians carried out five missile and 113 air strikes, launched 135 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, and launched 23 attack drones.