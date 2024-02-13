At night, air defense forces destroyed 16 Russian drones over Ukraine

On the night of February 13, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed attack drones from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemyʼs air attack.

During combat operations, air defense destroyed 16 Russian attack UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Because of this shelling, one of the thermal power plants of DTEK stopped the production of electricity. Energy workers eliminate the consequences and restore the equipment.