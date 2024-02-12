Air defense forces shot down 14 drones and one missile at night

On the night of February 12, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia), an Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Zaporizhzhia territory, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The air attack was repulsed by units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In total, the defenders managed to destroy 14 drones and one Kh-59 missile.

Air defense forces worked within Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russian occupiers fired S-300 missiles at Lyubotyn in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov. There, the facades of non-residential buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties.