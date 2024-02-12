On February 7, Russian troops hit Kyiv with a Zircon missile. The expertise has preliminary conclusions

On February 7, Russian troops hit Kiev with an experimental 3M22 Zircon missile — these are the preliminary conclusions of the examination.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Examinations, informed about them.

"This [use of the 3M22] is evidenced by markings on parts and fragments, identification of assemblies and parts, features of the corresponding type of weapon. The missile was aimed at a zone where there are no military facilities, civilian infrastructure and civilians were affected," he wrote.

Ruvin stated that the 3M22 "Zircon" missile consists of components marked with 3L22, 3B22, etc. The letter may differ, but the general marking for missiles is 3M22. The inscription 3L22 was found on several fragments, indicating a specific node from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon, adds Ruvin. Other markings on the wreckage of the rocket indicate the date of production of its components — late 2023, early 2024. That is, the rocket was assembled recently.

The analysis also showed that some of the found elements are specific to the 3M22 type rocket. Parts and debris of the jet engine and steering mechanisms have specific markings.

Microelectronics has practically not been preserved, so it is impossible to analyze it. Currently, experts are determining the composition of the metal and materials of the rocket. Ruvin notes that the weapon no longer meets the tactical and technical characteristics declared by the enemy.

3M22 "Zirkon" is an anti-ship experimental cruise missile that operates at a distance of up to 1,500 km. The approximate weight of its combat unit is 300-400 kg. The Russians claim that the speed of the missile is up to Mach 8-9, but it is somewhat similar to a hybrid of the Dagger and the P-800 Onyx, so statements about the "hypersonic" status of the ZM22 may be exaggerated. This missile can be shot down.