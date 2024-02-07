Air defense forces shot down 29 missiles and 15 drones

At the beginning of the day of February 7, 2024, the Russians attacked Ukraine in several waves with cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and drones.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russians used a total of 64 means of air attack:

20 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type (Chauda, Crimea);

29 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launches — Engels, Caspian Sea);

four Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (launch areas — Sevastopol, Kursk);

three Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea (launch area — Novorossiysk);

three Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Cape Tarkhankut, Crimea and the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation);

five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area — Belgorod region, Russian Federation).

As a result of combat operations, 44 air targets were destroyed by fire means of the Air Force and Defense Forces: