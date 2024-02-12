A suspect in the murder of the deputy mayor of Nikopol was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The police of the Dnipropetrovsk region detained the suspect in the murder of the deputy mayor of Nikopol Vitaliy Zhuravlyov. The assailant shot Zhuravlyov 20 times and threw a grenade into the interior of the car, after which he buried the weapon in a wooded area and hid in a rented apartment. They found him there.

The press service of the National Police writes about it.

Investigators established that the 33-year-old local resident had been preparing for the murder for four months. On the day of the incident, February 8, the man armed himself, learned about Zhuravlyovʼs route and waited there. When his car approached, the attacker started shooting, and then threw a grenade, which caused the car to catch fire.

The man was informed of the suspicion of premeditated murder (clause 5, part 2, article 115 of the Criminal Code). The court chose a preventive measure for him — he will be kept in custody.

The law enforcement officers also found out that the suspect planned to kill other officials of Nikopol as well. This information is being verified.