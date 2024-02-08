The deputy mayor was shot dead in Nikopol. He died

In Nikopol (the Dnipropetrovsk region) at 9 a.m., unknown persons shot a car with deputy mayor Vitaly Zhuravlev. He died on the spot.

The event was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and local media, which named the victim. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating intentional homicide (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the entire police force of the region has been called in to search for the shooters.

The police specify that the attacker was probably alone. He shot at the car with an unidentified weapon, possibly automatic, after which it caught fire and burned to the ground. The deputyʼs body was found in the driverʼs seat.