General Staff: Russia was left without 790 invaders and ten tanks over the past day

Over the past day, 100 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Russia lost 790 occupiers, ten tanks, six artillery systems and 21 armored fighting vehicles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

During the day, units of the missile forces struck two personnel concentration areas, two control points, one artillery device, and two Russian ammunition depots.

In just one day, the Russian occupiers launched four missile and 110 airstrikes, carried out 95 attacks from rocket salvo systems.