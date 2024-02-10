Another child was returned from the occupation

A child was returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. A woman appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration, asking for help in returning her daughter.
The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.
At the time of the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the child was staying with his grandparents in Zaporizhzhia. They did not manage to leave immediately because of the grandmotherʼs illness — she could not be transported. It was also risky for the parents to take their daughter away.
The girlʼs mother sought help when her grandmother died. The return took place within the framework of the "Way Home" project.
The Ministry of Reintegration adds that if you witnessed the illegal transfer of children to the temporarily occupied territory or to the Russian Federation, you should report it by calling (050) 562-03-13 or contact the hotline of the National Information Bureau at 16-48.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Childrenʼs Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, at least 19,546 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
- In January 2024, Russian President Volodymyr Putin issued an order granting Ukrainian children Russian citizenship. The order states that orphans and children with Ukrainian citizenship, who were left without parental care, can receive Russian by Putinʼs personal decision, regardless of all or individual requirements of federal legislation. This can be used so that the deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain on the territory of Russia — accordingly, it will be more difficult to prove this war crime.