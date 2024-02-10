Another child was returned from the occupation

A child was returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. A woman appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration, asking for help in returning her daughter.

The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

At the time of the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the child was staying with his grandparents in Zaporizhzhia. They did not manage to leave immediately because of the grandmotherʼs illness — she could not be transported. It was also risky for the parents to take their daughter away.