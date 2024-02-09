The recruitment center for the Defense Forces of Ukraine will start work in Lviv

The recruiting center for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine will start work in Lviv in the third week of February.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The first recruiting center will appear in the Lviv National Center for National Education and Research at 67 Kostya Levytskoho Street. Recruiters will inform about vacancies, give advice and conduct career orientation tests. They will also accompany the candidates on the way to the appointment to the chosen position in the army.

This pilot project is implemented with the cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Lviv City Council. Its goal is to build a transparent and effective model of involvement in the Ukrainian army.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine started recruiting at the end of last year. Initially, the department concluded agreements with four companies that provided their platforms for posting vacancies free of charge. These are Lobby X, Work.ua, Robota.ua and OLX Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense also started cooperation with the State Employment Center. This means that vacancies will be offered to the unemployed in all regions of Ukraine.