Finland transfers €190 million in military aid to Ukraine

Finland allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of €190 million. This is already the 22nd shipment of defense aid from the country.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

The Finns are not informed about the contents of the delivery for security reasons. This aid package also includes products purchased from Finnish producers. A separate €30 million was allocated for its purchase.

"At the national and broader level, it is necessary to find new ways of supporting Ukraine in the long term. We are now preparing a long-term plan to support Ukraine," noted Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkianen.

The total value of the packages of military equipment supplied by the country is now €1.8 billion. The aid takes into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource status of the Finnish defense forces.