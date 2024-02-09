Oleksandr Porkhun was appointed the temporary head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine to Oleksandr Porkhun.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The First Deputy Minister of Veteran Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Porkhun will temporarily replace Yulia Laputina as the minister.

Porkhun was appointed to the post of First Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine on April 22, 2020. He was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Golden Star Order. Porkhun is a retired Armed Forces major, a war participant and former commander of the 13th battalion of the 95th airmobile brigade.