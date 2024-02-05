Yulia Laputina submitted her resignation from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from Yulia Laputina about her resignation from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Speaker of the Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The application will be considered at the next plenary meeting. The reasons for the application are still unknown. However, it is known that Laputin was criticized by the veteran movement.

Representatives of the veteransʼ movement are dissatisfied with how the Ministry copes with its duties. They say that the department has failed to work with veterans, in particular, due to a lack of communication, its management is ineffective, and the assistance system is confusing. For example, the experimental program "Veteran Assistant" is not considered useful due to the complexity of the service.

Yulia Laputina became Minister of Veteran Affairs on December 18, 2020. She has legal, pedagogical and psychological education and the rank of reserve major general. This is the second case in the history of Ukraine when a woman received the rank of general. Laputina completed military service in the Security Service of Ukraine, worked as deputy head of the Special Operations Center "A", deputy head of the department of counterintelligence protection of the stateʼs interests in the field of information security of the SBU, commander of the operational group of the SBU in the ATO.