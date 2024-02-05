Zelensky stated the need to restart the policy of veterans. Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs resigned

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to restart veteransʼ policy against the background of the resignation of Minister of Veteransʼ Affairs Yulia Laputina. The veteransʼ movement criticized Laputin for poor communication, a confusing system and complex services.

In the morning, the president discussed the strengthening of veteransʼ policy through steps that will overcome problems in this area with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"With all due respect to the minister, this is a management issue only. Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy and sufficient leadership in every sphere," he said.

And he added that the restart steps concern not only this direction. Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on information about the possible dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, saying that a "restart, a change of leadership, not only military leadership" is necessary. Some media, Telegram channels, and deputies have been writing for some time about preparations for Zaluzhnyiʼs release. They were later joined by CNN, which wrote on January 29 that the chiefʼs dismissal would be announced within a few days.