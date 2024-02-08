The US Senate voted to consider a separate bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The US Senate re -examined the draft law on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without an agreement on migration reform and border security. The bill received 67 senatorsʼ votes (it was necessary to overcome the threshold of 60).

This made it possible to open the debate on the draft law, that is, the vote was not final. After the Senate, the bill will go to the House for a vote, but itʼs unclear when or if Speaker Mike Johnson will hold a vote.

The draft law provides for the allocation of $95.3 billion in aid to US allies — Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The previous evening , the US Senate failed a procedural vote on a draft law providing for aid to Israel, Ukraine and strengthening control measures on the southern border of the United States. The $118 billion package provided Ukraine with $60 billion and included immigration reform that Republicans had been demanding. Before that, US President Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump for the drop in Republican support for the bill.