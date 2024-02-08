The Senate will reconsider aid to Ukraine without migration reform. They will vote today

The US Senate will reconsider the bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The review will take place without migration reform and border security — the vote will be held today, February 8.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova.

The previous evening, the US Senate failed a procedural vote on a draft law providing for aid to Israel, Ukraine and strengthening control measures on the southern border of the United States. The $118 billion package provided Ukraine with $60 billion and included immigration reform that Republicans had been demanding.

According to Markarova, American lawmakers by 58 votes to 41 supported the procedural decision needed to put to a vote the question of ending debate and consideration of the "clean" bill on US international aid without migration reform introduced by Senator Patti Murray. She emphasized that 60 votes will be needed for this.

According to the ambassador, the previous draft law was not supported due to the lack of votes for the agreement on the migration reform, which negotiators have been working on for the past months.

The second review of the document, but without the migration reform, will take place in the Senate on Thursday at 19:00 (Kyiv time).