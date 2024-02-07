The head of SBU Malyuk discussed surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists with G7 ambassadors

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. They discussed the issues of cooperation and democratic development of Ukraine during the war, as well as the surveillance of journalists of the Bihus.Info project. The journalists claim that the surveillance of them was arranged by SBU Department for the Protection of Nationhood.

Malyuk assured that the special service will protect democratic values, including freedom of speech. According to Vasyl Malyuk, personnel decisions have been made — the head of the Department of Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (DPNS) Roman Semenchenko was fired on January 31. They are also reformatting the work of those departments of the department that need changes and strengthening.

"Independence in the work of mass media must be ensured by 100%. This is the standard we must hold high, especially in times of war. I will not allow any violations of this important principle of democracy in the activities of SBU," Malyuk noted.

The head of the special service also told the ambassadors of the G7 countries about the SBUʼs contribution to the defense of the country — about the attack on the Crimean bridge, the expulsion of the Russian Federation from the Black Sea with the help of its own unique developments of surface drones, the destruction of enemy military equipment and military facilities. And he thanked for the support of Ukraine.

Earlier, MPs of the Verkhovna Rada summoned the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk for a report on the surveillance of journalists. Later, Malyuk criticized the actions of employees of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who are accused of monitoring Bihus.Info.

What preceded

On January 16, a video appeared on the Internet, where employees of the Bihus.Info investigation project are allegedly using grugs. The video was shot on a camera placed in a rented house where the employees had a corporate party. The video also included recordings of phone conversations of project workers. Journalists believe that they have been followed for at least several months.

The head of the project Denys Bigus, in a video address to the audience, announced the dismissal of the operators caught on video. Later, he added that journalists had been following his project for almost a year. SBU is investigating the illegal wiretapping of Bihus.Info employees. Also, the lawyers of the Bihus.Info editorial office appealed to the law enforcement officers with statements under several articles. In particular, regarding violation of privacy and obstruction of journalistsʼ activities.

In the investigation, which came out on February 5, the investigators said that the journalists were monitored by the State Security Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. More than 30 people participated in the operation, who were identified thanks to the video from the cameras of the hotel where the editorial office was located on December 27 of last year. In a telephone conversation with Bihus.Info, the dismissed head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, Roman Semenchenko, did not deny the involvement of the Department of Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (DPNS) in this operation. Journalists of Bihus.Info stated that the monitoring of them continued in recent days.

The Security Service of Ukraine, after the publication of Bihus.Infoʼs investigation into the surveillance of journalists, stated that among the clients of the dealers, through whom drugs were supplied to other people, were some employees of Bihus.Info. In particular, the operator, who appeared in the criminal proceedings on the illegal production and storage of drugs.

The case of surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists was transferred to the SBI. This was explained by the fact that law enforcement officers may be involved in the surveillance of journalists.