The SBU is investigating the illegal wiretapping of Bihus.Info employees

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it is investigating the illegal wiretapping of employees of the Bihus.Info project.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Art. 359 of the Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information). It provides up to 10 years of imprisonment.

"Transparent and unimpeded work of independent and professional mass media is an important condition for the development of Ukraine as a democratic state. Such facts of surveillance should be given a legal assessment, regardless of whether or not the facts of a possible violation of the law related to the circulation of narcotic substances were made public in the materials of the covert filming," the SBU said.