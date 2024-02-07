The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veteran Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veteran Affairs. 302 MPs voted for this decision, as the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

He stated that the specialized Committee on Social Policy issues called the work of the Ministry under Laputina unsatisfactory.

"All speakers, both from the government and the opposition, carried the ministerʼs speeches," Zheleznyak added.

The ex-minister herself did not come to the parliament to report.