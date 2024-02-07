The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veteran Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veteran Affairs. 302 MPs voted for this decision, as the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.
He stated that the specialized Committee on Social Policy issues called the work of the Ministry under Laputina unsatisfactory.
"All speakers, both from the government and the opposition, carried the ministerʼs speeches," Zheleznyak added.
The ex-minister herself did not come to the parliament to report.
- On the evening of February 5, the Verkhovna Rada received a statement from Yulia Laputina about her resignation from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. Laputina became a minister in December 2020. It was actively criticized by representatives of the veteran movement, accusing it of failed communication, a confusing system and complex services.
- On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to reset the policy regarding veterans.