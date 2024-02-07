The anti-corruption committee asks to exclude corruption risks from the draft law on mobilization

The head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy in the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Radina reported that her committee found norms in the draft law on mobilization that could lead to selectiveness or corruption.

"These norms must be corrected before the second reading of the bill. And it is quite possible to do it," she emphasized.

The MP notes that he supports the document in the first reading in order to unblock consideration of the demobilization issue, but he will insist on the amendments submitted by the anti-corruption committee before the second reading.

Among the key norms that are proposed to be changed:

Demobilization : a clear term and conditions under which military personnel are actually demobilized should be defined. Currently, the draft law stipulates that after 36 months of service during the war, a soldier gets the right to write a report on demobilization, but there is no deadline for completing this report. "This can give rise to a selective approach and is generally not fair," Radina believes.

: a clear term and conditions under which military personnel are actually demobilized should be defined. Currently, the draft law stipulates that after 36 months of service during the war, a soldier gets the right to write a report on demobilization, but there is no deadline for completing this report. "This can give rise to a selective approach and is generally not fair," Radina believes. Postponement from the draft for the care of a person with a disability:

"We must clearly record the principle ʼone person with a disability of the I or II group — deferment for one caregiver.ʼ This can and should be controlled by the software of the register of conscripts, but not by ʼpushing aroundʼ persons with disabilities by requiring additional certificates of permanent care (in which order it is not clear), etc. Yes, the reform of the disability benefit system is overdue — but you canʼt try to make this ʼreformʼ only for the purposes of mobilization," explains the head of the anti-corruption committee.

Responsibility for non-registration of the electronic account of a conscript, failure to appear at the territorial recruit center (TRC) on a summons, etc.: we must make a fair mechanism for identifying violators in order to move away from the selective application of sanctions to some and "ignoring" others.

The defense committee received the conclusion of the anti-corruption committee for further processing.

What is provided by draft law 10449

In the updated draft law, government officials reached an agreement on lowering the conscription age. Currently, the maximum age for mobilization is 27 years, in the updated document it was reduced to 25 years. Government officials also propose to introduce electronic offices of conscripts, which will receive electronic summonses. The revised draft law stipulates that people with disabilities of all groups will be exempted from military service. This means that there will be no mobilization of people with disabilities after the adoption of the relevant draft law.