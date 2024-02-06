The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law and mobilization until May 13

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the presidential decrees on the extension of the martial law regime in Ukraine and general mobilization until May 13, 2024. The current decrees expire on February 14.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

This is already the tenth vote in the parliament for the extension of martial law.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country, except for certain exceptions.