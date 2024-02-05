The President submitted draft laws on the continuation of mobilization and martial law to the Verkhocna Rada

Volodymyr Zelensky submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) on the continuation of general mobilization and martial law.

Bills No. 10456 and No. 10457 are registered on the website of the Parliament.

The term of martial law and mobilization expires in Ukraine on February 14, so the president proposes to extend them for 90 days, that is, until May 14.

This will be the tenth vote in parliament for the extension of martial law.