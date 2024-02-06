EU High Representative Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.
The diplomat announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter).
"Returned to Kyiv on his fourth visit since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. I am here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the unwavering support of Ukraine from the EU — in the military sphere, in the financial sphere with the new Ukrainian fund, as well as on the path of reforms in the EU," Borrell wrote.
Borrell announced his visit to Ukraine on February 5 in Warsaw at a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. According to the diplomat, he is going to Kyiv to discuss the EUʼs security obligations. He added that the European Union should continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine.
- In March 2023, EU member states promised to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine and to hand over one million shells by March 2024. Subsequently, the media began to write that the EU industry was not keeping up.
- At the end of November 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced that the European Union had transferred almost 300 000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine out of the promised million. On January 31 of this year, Bloomberg wrote that approximately 600 000 will be transferred by March. EU countries cannot deliver the promised million by March due to constant production delays and concerns about depleting their own stocks.
- Since the beginning of the year, the rhetoric in the EU has changed. They announced plans to produce 1.3 million shells by the end of 2024. Some of them will go to Ukraine. Production capacity should reach one million shells per year by March or April.