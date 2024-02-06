EU High Representative Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.

The diplomat announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

"Returned to Kyiv on his fourth visit since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. I am here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the unwavering support of Ukraine from the EU — in the military sphere, in the financial sphere with the new Ukrainian fund, as well as on the path of reforms in the EU," Borrell wrote.

Borrell announced his visit to Ukraine on February 5 in Warsaw at a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. According to the diplomat, he is going to Kyiv to discuss the EUʼs security obligations. He added that the European Union should continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine.