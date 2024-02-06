Biden vetoes a bill that would not include aid for Ukraine

The White House informed that US President Joe Biden would veto a bill that would provide aid to Israel separately from Ukraine.

The administration called this draft law "another cynical political maneuver" and emphasized that they are strongly "against" it, as it "does nothing to protect the border and help Ukraine."

"The administration strongly urges both houses of Congress to reject this policy move and instead send the bipartisan National Security Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Act to the presidentʼs desk as soon as possible," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement cited by The Hill.

The White House previously stated that it opposes the bill on aid to Israel without additional appropriations to support Ukraine.